Google Gemini Personal Avatars: How to Create, Share and Delete Them

Google has introduced personal avatars in Gemini, allowing users to create AI-generated images and videos featuring their own likeness and voice. Users can also share their avatars with friends, family members and collaborators, who can then use them in their own creations. The feature is designed to make it easier to include familiar faces and voices in generated content, while giving users control over who can access their avatars and when that access expires.

Google Gemini Personal Avatars: Features and Availability

Google has introduced personal avatars in Gemini that allow users to create AI-generated images and videos featuring their own face and voice. They can also share their avatars with friends, family or collaborators, allowing others to include their likeness in their creations. The feature uses Nano Banana for image generation and Gemini Omni for video creation.

With personal avatars, Gemini users can create images and videos featuring themselves alongside friends, family members or collaborators. They can include someone else's likeness in their creations if that person shares their avatar with them.

Google allow users to share avatars by sending invitations to recipients' Gmail addresses. Recipients must accept an invitation before they can use an avatar in their own creations. Owners can manage access through Gemini's settings, set expiry dates or revoke permissions. Once an owner revokes access, the recipient can no longer generate new content with that avatar, although previously created images and videos remain unaffected.

The feature is available to users aged 18 and above who have a personal Google Account. Google currently supports English and restricts access in the UK, the European Economic Area and Switzerland. Users also need a Google AI plan to generate videos featuring personal avatars.

To create an avatar, users must record their face and voice. They can begin the process on a computer, scan a QR code and continue recording on a phone or tablet. Google recommends finding a quiet spot with good lighting and keeping the face clearly visible throughout the recording.

Users can delete their avatars, along with the associated selfie and voice recordings, through their Google Account settings. Anyone who wants to use the feature again must record a new avatar. However, deleting an avatar does not erase images or videos that users have already generated or published with it.