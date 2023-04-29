Technology News
  NDTV, ANI's Twitter Handle Locked; NDTV Says 'Working With Twitter to Restore Account'

NDTV, ANI's Twitter Handle Locked; NDTV Says 'Working With Twitter to Restore Account'

Earlier in the day, Twitter locked out another Indian media agency ANI, stating that it is 'under 13 year's of age'. 

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 April 2023 17:55 IST
NDTV, ANI's Twitter Handle Locked; NDTV Says 'Working With Twitter to Restore Account'

NDTV is yet to release an official statement regarding the account being locked

Highlights
  • ANI was locked for being under 13 years of age
  • Twitter hasn't revealed the reason to lock NDTV yet
  • NDTV has written to Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Twitter has locked NDTV's official handle on Saturday evening. The microsite has not stated any reason for locking out the media news handle yet. Meanwhile, team NDTV has tweeted on another handle that they are 'working with Twitter to restore @ndtv account'. It is to be noted that NDTV is yet to release an official statement regarding the account being locked. Therefore, the reason behind the issue is yet to be disclosed. 

In another tweet addressing Twitter CEO Elon Musk, the media portal claimed to be India's most-followed English news handle. The tweet added that the locked account has been run by journalists since 2009. 

On visiting the Twitter handle of NDTV, one gets the message "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another" on the home page. 

Earlier in the day, Twitter locked out another Indian media agency ANI, stating that it is 'under 13 year's of age'. An ANI journalist also shared a screenshot of Twitter's statement on the handle being locked. It read, “In order to create a Twitter account you should be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't fall under the age requirements, so your account has been locked and removed from Twitter."

It is not known yet if the NDTV handle has also been locked for a similar reason. Officials statements from NDTV and Twitter on the matter are awaited. 

According to Twitter's policy, a user should be at least 13 years old when they open up a Twitter account. The requirement is in compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the United States.

Further reading: Twitter, NDTV, NDTV twitter, ANI, Twitter suspension
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Will Soon Support More Health Features Based on Skin Temperature Sensor

Comment
 
 

