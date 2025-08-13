Technology News
Independence Day 2025: How to Book Tickets to Watch PM Modi's Speech

Independence Day 2025: Want to attend the celebrations and listen to PM Modi’s speech live? This is how to book your tickets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 August 2025 06:30 IST
Independence Day 2025: How to Book Tickets to Watch PM Modi's Speech

Photo Credit: PMIndia

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi will hoist the Indian flag at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15

Highlights
  • Tickets for the event can be purchased via the e-invites website
  • Independence Day tickets are priced at Rs. 20, Rs. 100, and Rs. 500
  • This year’s theme is “Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future”
India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15. The Independence Day 2025, just like previous years, will witness a grand celebration at the national capital, Delhi's Red Fort. The annual event typically kicks off with the unfurling of the tricolour flag, followed by a PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation. While the entire event is broadcast live on television channels and YouTube, many prefer to attend the celebrations in person. If you're planning to attend the Independence Day 2025 celebrations at the Red Fort, this is how you can book your tickets online.

Independence Day 2025: Where to Book Tickets Online to Watch PM Modi's Speech

While it is possible to purchase tickets for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort offline, it is tricky to do so. This is because one has to find out the locations of the counters opened by the Ministry of Defence. This information can be found either through newspaper listings or on the official website.

On the other hand, purchasing tickets for the event online is a much easier process. Interested individuals can simply go to the website e-invitations.mod.gov.in, follow a few easy steps, and book their tickets. Ticket booking opens on Wednesday, August 13, so the portal should be live now.

Independence Day 2025: How to Book Tickets Online

  1. Click here to visit the e-invitations website. This is where you can purchase your tickets.
  2. Select “Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking.” The option should be live starting August 13.
  3. Enter your mobile number and enter the captcha to receive the OTP. Add the OTP.
  4. Enter the number of tickets you require.
  5. For verification purposes, you will have to upload your Aadhaar card or any other valid photo ID.
  6. Once your details have been verified, you can begin to choose the ticket category.
  7. Please note that each General seating is priced at Rs. 20, Standard seating costs Rs. 100, and Premium seating is available for Rs. 500.
  8. Make payment via debit or credit card, or UPI.
  9. Once you've completed the transaction, you will be redirected to another page where you can download your e-ticket.

The e-ticket comes with a QR code and seating details. Save it on your mobile phone that you plan to carry with you. You will have to show the ticket at the gate to get entry.

Independence Day 2025: Theme and Order of Programmes

As per the MyGov website, the theme for this year's Independence Day is “Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future.” The website mentions that the theme is aimed at fostering patriotic pride and national unity among all citizens, specifically among the youth, via creative and engaging activities that celebrate the country's shared heritage and values.

The event will begin at 6:20 am with the assembly of NCC and My Bharat volunteers and the formation of the Guard of Honour. The Prime Minister will arrive at Lahori Gate at 7:10 am. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag, and the national anthem will be played.

A 21-gun salute will be fired after the national anthem, after which Indian Air Force helicopters will shower flower petals on the invitees. PM Modi will then address the nation. After the speech concludes, the NCC Cadets and My Bharat volunteers will release balloons, marking the end of the event.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Independence Day 2025: How to Book Tickets to Watch PM Modi's Speech
