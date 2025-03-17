Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Teased to Get a New Colour Variant in India Soon

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 18:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Teased to Get a New Colour Variant in India Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra was introduced in January
  • The launch date of the new shade is not revealed
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra carries a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will soon be available in a new colourway in India. Samsung teased the arrival of a new dark colour variant of the flagship through social media posts on Monday. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January in the country in four finishes. It is available in three additional online exclusive shades as well. The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and boasts a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main camera.

Samsung announced the launch of a new colour variant of Galaxy S25 Ultra in India through posts on X (formerly Twitter). The teaser features the S pen in a grey shade and the posts have the tagline ‘Dark. Bold. Ultra' hinting that the new colour option will have a dark finish. The posts point at a darker black colour variant or a different grey for the handset. A launch date was not revealed, but the teasers suggest that the colour is 'coming soon'.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver shades. Shoppers can also purchase the phone in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, and Titanium Pinkgold online exclusive colourways through Samsung's online store.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Price, Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was introduced in January with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. Meanwhile, the 1TB variant costs Rs. 1,65,999. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 interface and has a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. It has a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Global Launch

