Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More

Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More

Jio AirFiber launched in eight Indian cities in September, and plans start at as low as Rs. 599 monthly.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2023 12:57 IST
Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio AirFiber is now available in 115 cities

Advertisement

Jio AirFiber is the company's latest service based on 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), and it is for people who do not have access to fiber broadband in their office or home locations. Reliance officially made the Jio AirFiber available in eight Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. After over a month, the company, on the eve of Diwali, has expanded the availability of Jio AirFiber to more cities. The company's dedicated page for Jio AirFiber now has the complete list of cities that can avail of the services. 

JioAirFiber: Full list of 115 cities

Andhra Pradesh - Anantapur, Cuddapah, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizayanagaram

Delhi - Delhi NCR

Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dahod, Deesa, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kadi, Kalol, Mehsana, Morvi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, and Wadhwan

Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Dandeli, Devangere, Doddaballapur, Gulbarga, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Tumkur, and Udupi

Maharashtra - Pune, Mumbai, Ahmadnagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Solapur

Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Ambur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Namakkal, Neyveli, Pattukottai, Pollachi, Salem, Sriperumpudur, Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore

Telangana - Hyderabad, Armoor(Kotarmoor), Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Miryalguda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Palvoncha, Peddapalli(Ramagundam), Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Sircilla, Suryapet, Tandur, and Warangal

West Bengal - Kolkata

Jio AirFiber: Offering and plans

Under the Jio AirFiber service, users get access to over 550 digital TV channels along with subscriptions to over 16 OTT apps. For users who do not have fiber access at their location, Jio's AirFiber services offer Wi-Fi-like services and ensure a strong signal at such signals. Reliances have already showcased multiple use cases of Jio AirFiber, which can help power smart home services like surveillance, smart home IoT, gaming, and home networking systems. Along with Jio AirFiber, users get a 4K smart set-top box and voice-enabled remote bundled. 

For Jio AirFiber, the company installs an outdoor unit on your terrace/rooftop or outside your home. This installation service is chargeable at Rs. 1,000, but the company can waive this charge when availing an annual plan. 

Talking about plans, the Jio AirFiber plans start at as low as Rs 599, excluding GST, for a month and offer up to 30 Mbps speed and unlimited downloads. The plan also offers access to a bunch of OTT services like JioCinema, Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, ALTBalaji, Universal+, and EPIC. 

There are Rs. 899 and 1199 monthly plans are also available under Jio AirFiber plans in India. Users can also opt for annual or six-month plans.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio AirFiber, RELIANCE
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain. With a breadth and depth of knowledge in the field, he's done extensive work across news, features, reviews, and opinion pieces. But what's truly inspiring about Ketan is how he spends his free time. He's often found gazing at snow-capped mountains from over 20,000 feet while sitting on the hood of his car, taking in the breathtaking beauty of nature. His passion for the great ...More
NASA Astronomers Predict Near-Earth Asteroid's 2029 Close Encounter

Related Stories

Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  3. iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Feature an Upgraded Design Based on This iPhone
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  5. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked: See Details
  7. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
  8. Infinix Smart 8 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  9. Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Check Price
  10. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More
  2. Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More
  3. Jio AirFiber Availability Expands to 115 Cities in India; Now Includes Coimbatore, Mysore, Rajkot, Warangal and More
  4. NASA Astronomers Predict Near-Earth Asteroid's 2029 Close Encounter
  5. Netflix Announces New Games Based on Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, More at Geeked Week 2023
  6. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Facebook and Instagram Introduce Support for Seamless Shopping via Amazon: How it Works
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on November 23
  10. Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera, 35W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »