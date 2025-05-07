6 Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is a Must-Own for Students

Handwriting Assist cleans up your scribbles, and converts them into neat digital text automatically
Just write the equation with your S Pen and let Math Assist walk you through the solution
Research on one side, write notes on the other. The Galaxy Tab S10+'s multitasking powers help you do more in less time
At just 0.6cm thin, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is ultra portable. It's the perfect AI study companion for you!
Attend classes, stream lectures, and take notes, all on one charge. The battery won't bail on you
The 33.28cm display with 90Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster makes study breaks more fun and entertaining