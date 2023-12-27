Airtel Annual Plans
Price & Benefits
Airtel's Annual Plans
Airtel offers only three Annual plans with 365 days' validity. Here's everything you need to know about these.
Rs 3,359 Plan
Priced at Rs 3,359, this plan offers 336 days' validity, 2.5 GB/day data, and unlimited 5G data.
Additionally, the plan includes unlimited calling, 100 free SMS per day, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year.
Rs 2,999 Plan
The plan also includes unlimited calling but doesn't offer any OTT subscription.
Priced at Rs 2,999, this plan offers 365 days' validity, 2GB/day data, and unlimited 5G data.
Rs 1,799 Plan
It offers unlimited calling but provides only 3,600 free SMS and has no OTT benefits.
Airtel's Rs 1,799 plan includes 365 days' validity and 24GB total data (without unlimited 5G data).