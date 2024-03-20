NASA has informed about four asteroids passing by the Earth on March 20, 2024.
Today, four asteroids will pass close to Earth, with three of them being as large as airplanes.
The first asteroid approaching Earth is 2024 FD1. It can be as large as 15 feet.
It is going to come close to the earth up to 11 lakh kilometers.
The second asteroid is 2024 EZ3, which NASA has described as 78
feet in size.
It is going to come close to the earth up to 44 lakh 40 thousand kilometers.
Asteroid 2024 EY3 will also pass close to Earth today, and it measures 140 feet.
This asteroid is going to come close to the Earth by 45 lakh 80 thousand kilometers.
The fourth asteroid 2024 EQ3 is also coming near the Earth today, whose size is 45 feet.
It will be at a relatively close distance of 46 lakh 10 thousand kilometers from Earth.
