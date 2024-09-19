Amazfit T-Rex 3 has now been Launched in India at Rs 19,999.
The device has a 1.5-inch circular display with a stainless steel bezel.
Amazfit's T-Rex 3 is backed by a 700mAh battery and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 days.
The smartwatch, which runs on ZeppOS 4, comes with 10 ATM water resistance and a military-grade build.
Smartwatch is now offered in a single Onyx colourway.
The T-Rex 3 is compatible with the Zepp App and comes with support for GPS connectivity along with OpenAI's GPT-4o AI assistant.
The watch is available for pre-order on Amazon and Amazfit India until September 27, with deliveries starting on that day.
For more Tech News
click on the link below