Amazfit
T-Rex 3
Launched
in India

Image Credit:Amazfit

Amazfit T-Rex 3 has now been Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

Image Credit:Amazfit

The device has a 1.5-inch circular display with a stainless steel bezel.

Image Credit:Amazfit

Amazfit's T-Rex 3 is backed by a 700mAh battery and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 days.

Image Credit:Amazfit

The smartwatch, which runs on ZeppOS 4, comes with 10 ATM water resistance and a military-grade build.

Image Credit:Amazfit

Smartwatch is now offered in a single Onyx colourway.

Image Credit:Amazfit

The T-Rex 3 is compatible with the Zepp App and comes with support for GPS connectivity along with OpenAI's GPT-4o AI assistant. 

Image Credit:Amazfit

The watch is available for pre-order on Amazon and Amazfit India until September 27, with deliveries starting on that day.

Image Credit:Amazfit

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image Credit:Amazfit
Click Here