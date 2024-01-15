Amazon Sale:
Smartphone
Deals
Under Rs. 15,000
Great Republic Day Sale
These 6 Smartphones are at great discounts on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
Redmi 13C 5G
Grab the budget-friendly Redmi 13C 5G at a starting price of ₹10,999, saving ₹3,000 off its original MRP of ₹13,999.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes at just ₹11,999, compared to its original MRP of ₹18,990.
Redmi 12 5G
Power up with the Redmi 12 5G, starting at ₹14,999. Save a good ₹5,000 off its original MRP of ₹19,999.
iQOO Z7s 5G
Get ultimate performance with the iQOO Z7s 5G, starting at an attractive ₹14,999, compared to its original MRP of ₹23,999.
realme narzo 60X 5G
Capture good photos with the realme narzo 60X 5G, starting at just ₹12,499, ₹3,500 off its MRP of ₹15,999.
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
Don't miss out on the powerful iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, starting at an incredible ₹12,999. Save big on its MRP of ₹19,999.