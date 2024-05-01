Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
Best OnePlus Smartphone Deals
Great Summer Sale 2024
Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2024 starts on May 2 at 12pm IST, with Prime members gaining early access from 12am IST.
Bank Offer
Customers will also be able to avail of additional bank offers, coupons and exchange deals over the lowered sale prices.
OnePlus Deals
Here are the popular OnePlus smartphones that you can grab during the upcoming sale at lower rates.
OnePlus 12
According to Amazon, during the Sale, including bank offers, the phone can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 62,999.
OnePlus 12R
Handset's 8GB + 128GB version listed at Rs. 39,999 on Amazon, discounted to Rs. 37,999 with bank offers.
OnePlus 11R
Solar Red colour way of handset can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 29,999, including bank offer of up to Rs. 1,500.
OnePlus Nord CE 4
OnePlus Nord CE 4, priced at Rs. 24,999 for 8GB + 128GB in India, available at Rs. 22,999 during sale.
OnePlus Nord CE 3
During the Amazon sale, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is available for Rs. 19,999, including bank offers.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite's 8GB + 12GB variant, currently Rs. 17,999, drops to Rs. 16,249 during Amazon Sale.