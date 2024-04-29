Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on 2nd May

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is set to kick off in India on 2nd May, featuring hundreds of enticing deals spanning across a wide array of product categories.
The microsite for the Amazon Great Summer Sale is now active on the e-commerce giant's India website.
The sale starts on May 2 at noon for all members, while Amazon Prime subscribers get early access from midnight on the same day.
During the sale, you grab discounted mobiles, accessories, beauty, fashion, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs.
Amazon partners with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and One Card for extra discounts on card purchases.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers up to 45% off on mobile phones and accessories.
During the sale, expect price drops on smartphones from OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme.
Home and kitchen products will be discounted by up to 70%, while fashion and beauty products will enjoy discounts ranging from 50% to 80%.
