Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on 2nd May

Image: Amazon

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is set to kick off in India on 2nd May, featuring hundreds of enticing deals spanning across a wide array of product categories.

Image: Amazon

The microsite for the Amazon Great Summer Sale is now active on the e-commerce giant's India website.

Image: Amazon

The sale starts on May 2 at noon for all members, while Amazon Prime subscribers get early access from midnight on the same day.

Image: Amazon

During the sale, you grab discounted mobiles, accessories, beauty, fashion, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs. 

Image: Amazon

Amazon partners with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and One Card for extra discounts on card purchases.

Image: Amazon

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers up to 45% off on mobile phones and accessories.

Image: Amazon

During the sale, expect price drops on smartphones from OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme.

Image: Amazon

Home and kitchen products will be discounted by up to 70%, while fashion and beauty products will enjoy discounts ranging from 50% to 80%.

Image: Amazon

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Amazon
Click Here