Android 15
What's Coming Next?

Google's annual developers conference, Google I/O, will feature the official unveiling of Android 15 on May 14.

Google has kept headline-worthy features of Android 15 under wraps; unveiling expected at I/O 2024.

Android 15 introduces edge-to-edge apps, eliminating bottom black bars, enabling apps to utilize the entire screen.

Android 15 enhances NFC efficiency, improving tap-to-pay experiences on supported devices.

It introduces application archiving, automatically archiving unused apps to free up internal storage at the OS level.

It also enhances end-to-end encryption with a key manager, securing apps at the OS level.

Android 15 introduces secured background activities, preventing malicious apps from bringing other apps to the foreground.

Google is also expected to integrate AI experiences for Pixel smartphone users into the OS level with Android 15.

Google could integrate AI into apps like Photos, Docs, Sheets with Android 15, and may have special announcements too.

