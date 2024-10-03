Apple has announced special offers ahead of the festive season in India.
It is offering cashback and no-cost EMI options, in addition to free app subscriptions and engravings.
Buyers can purchase the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus and receive the Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition at no extra cost.
On iPhone 16 series, select iPhone 14 models and iPhone SE 3, they can get up to Rs. 10,000 cashback.
This offer applies to transactions made with American Express, ICICI and Axis Bank cards.
Similar cashbacks also apply to other Apple products like Apple Watch, iPads and AirPods.
Other offers include a 3-month Apple Music subscription and free text and emoji engravings.
For more Tech News
click on the link below