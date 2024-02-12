Asus recently launched a affordable laptop in India, called Chromebook CM14.
The laptop is equipped with a MediaTek Kompanio processor and is claimed to come with military-grade protection.
Backed by a 42Wh 2-cell battery, the Asus Chromebook CM14 supports 45W fast charging.
It features a 14-inch FHD anti-glare non-touch LCD screen with a 220 nits brightness.
It is pre-installed with Google's Chrome OS and equipped with LPDDR4x RAM, and eMMC onboard storage.
The Asus Chromebook CM14 carries a 720p webcam camera with a privacy shutter and inbuilt Face AE feature.
It measures 324.6mm x 226.7mm x 18.3mm, and weigh 1.45kg.
Chromebook CM14 is priced in India at Rs. 26,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant.
