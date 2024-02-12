Asus Chromebook CM14
Price, Specs

Image: Asus

Asus recently launched a affordable laptop in India, called Chromebook CM14.

Image: Asus

The laptop is equipped with a MediaTek Kompanio processor and is claimed to come with military-grade protection.

Image: Asus

Backed by a 42Wh 2-cell battery, the Asus Chromebook CM14 supports 45W fast charging. 

Image: Asus

It features a 14-inch FHD anti-glare non-touch LCD screen with a 220 nits brightness. 

Image: Asus

It is pre-installed with Google's Chrome OS and equipped with LPDDR4x RAM, and eMMC onboard storage.

Image: Asus

The Asus Chromebook CM14 carries a 720p webcam camera with a privacy shutter and inbuilt Face AE feature. 

Image: Asus

It measures 324.6mm x 226.7mm x 18.3mm, and weigh 1.45kg.

Image: Asus

Chromebook CM14 is priced in India at Rs. 26,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant.

Image: Asus

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Asus
Click Here