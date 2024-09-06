Image: Pixabay

Fuel Expenses Add Up

If you're always on the road, fuel is likely one of your major expenses.

Why You Need a Fuel Card

If so, a credit card with rewards or cashback on fuel purchases is a must-have.

Top Fuel Reward Cards

Here are the top bank credit cards in India that claim to offer good rewards or fuel benefits.

BPCL SBI Card OCTANE

Enjoy 25X Reward Points on fuel at BPCL pumps, plus a 6.25% reward and 1% fuel surcharge waiver on every BPCL transaction.

HDFC Indian Oil Credit Card

Earn up to 50 liters of free fuel annually with 5% Fuel Points on spends at IndianOil, groceries, and bill payments.

ICICI HPCL Coral Visa/Master

Get 2.5% cashback and 1% fuel surcharge savings at HPCL pumps. Redeem 2,000 ICICI Rewards for Rs 500 worth of fuel.

Indian Oil Axis Bank Credit Card

Get 4% value back on fuel at Indian Oil (20 points per Rs 100) and 1% back on online shopping (5 points per Rs 100).

Kotak Indian Oil Credit Card

Save 4% on Indian Oil fuel spends with 24 Reward Points per INR 150, capped at 1200 points per cycle.

IDFC FIRST Power Credit Card

Save up to 5% on fuel expenses. Earn 1.5% value back as Happy Coins in HP Pay App.

