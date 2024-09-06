Image: Pixabay
Best Credit Cards
For Fuel Spends
Fuel Expenses Add Up
If you're always on the road, fuel is likely one of your major expenses.
Image: Pixabay
Why You Need a Fuel Card
If so, a credit card with rewards or cashback on fuel purchases is a must-have.
Image: Unsplash
Top Fuel Reward Cards
Here are the top bank credit cards in India that claim to offer good rewards or fuel benefits.
Image: Pixabay
BPCL SBI Card OCTANE
Enjoy 25X Reward Points on fuel at BPCL pumps, plus a 6.25% reward and 1% fuel surcharge waiver on every BPCL transaction.
Image: SBICards
HDFC Indian Oil Credit Card
Earn up to 50 liters of free fuel annually with 5% Fuel Points on spends at IndianOil, groceries, and bill payments.
Image: HDFCBank
ICICI HPCL Coral Visa/Master
Get 2.5% cashback and 1% fuel surcharge savings at HPCL pumps. Redeem 2,000 ICICI Rewards for Rs 500 worth of fuel.
Image: ICICIBank
Indian Oil Axis Bank Credit Card
Get 4% value back on fuel at Indian Oil (20 points per Rs 100) and 1% back on online shopping (5 points per Rs 100).
Image: AxisBank
Kotak Indian Oil Credit Card
Save 4% on Indian Oil fuel spends with 24 Reward Points per INR 150, capped at 1200 points per cycle.
Image: KotakMahindraBank
IDFC FIRST Power Credit Card
Save up to 5% on fuel expenses. Earn 1.5% value back as Happy Coins in HP Pay App.
Image: IDFCFirstBank
For more tech news
Image: Pixabay