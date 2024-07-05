The CMF Phone 1 will be unveiled in India alongside the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the CMF Watch Pro 2 on July 8.
The company had previously teased some key features of the upcoming Phone 1.
The CMF Phone 1 features a modular circular dial at the bottom, usable as a lanyard or kickstand holder.
The company confirms users can "swap cases for different colours or materials" and attach accessories.
The dual rear camera unit of the CMF Phone 1 will include a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with Ultra XDR support.
The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting up to 22 hours of YouTube streaming.
The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 2,000 nits peak brightness.
It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, expandable virtually by an additional 8GB.
