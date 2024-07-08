CMF Phone 1
price in India
specifications

Image Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand finally unveiled in India.

The CMF Phone 1 in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, with an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 17,999.

It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness.

It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The CMF Phone 1 features a 50MP primary camera with EIS and a portrait sensor with 2x zoom, and a 16MP front selfie camera.

The company has equipped it with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

It measures 164x8x77mm and weighs 197g. The vegan leather variant has 9mm thickness and weighs 202 grams.

The CMF Phone 1 features support for interchangeable covers in different colour options, materials and finishes.

Users can swap the back case and add custom attachable accessories to create personalised looks.

