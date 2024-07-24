CMF Phone 1 Display
It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness.
Moto G85 Display
It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness.
Chipsets
The CMF Phone 1 is equipped with the Dimensity 7300 SoC, while the Motorola phone comes with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.
CMF Phone 1 Rear Cameras
Phone 1 carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50MP (EIS) unspecified Sony sensor and a portrait sensor.
Moto G85 Rear Cameras
The Edge 50 Fusion features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) main camera and a 8MP ultra-wide lens.
Front Cameras
CMF Phone 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie cameras, while Motorola phone has a 32-megapixel front shooter.
CMF Phone 1 Battery
The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.
Moto G85 Battery
Motorola's Moto G85 sports a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower charging.
Dimensions
The CMF Phone is 7.7mm thick and weighs 197 grams, while the Motorola phone is 7.59mm thick and weighs 172 grams.
CMF Phone 1 Price
The CMF Phone 1 starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.
Moto G85 Price
The Moto G85 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.