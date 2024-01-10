American space agency 'NASA' has informed about 4 asteroids coming near the Earth on 10 January 2024.
In the next 24 hours, 4 asteroids will pass close to Earth, with 3 of them being as large as airplanes.
The first asteroid approaching Earth is 2024 AN1. It can be as large as 62 feet.
It is going to come close to the earth up to 15 lakh 50 thousand kilometers.
The second asteroid is 2023 YO1, which NASA has described as 74 feet in size.
It is going to come close to the earth up to 26 lakh 10 thousand kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 XT14 will also pass close to Earth today, and it measures 85 feet.
This asteroid is going to come close to the Earth by 46 lakh 60 thousand kilometers.
The fourth asteroid 2024 AU1 is also coming near the Earth today, whose size is 160 feet.
It will be at a relatively close distance of 70 lakh 20 thousand kilometers from Earth.
