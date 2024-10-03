Google for India 2024: Top 5 Announcements

Google for India 2024 took place on October 3 in New Delhi.
Google made several announcements related to AI, payments and its other services.
1. Gemini Live will now be available in Hindi and eight other Indian languages.
2. AI Overviews will soon be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi.
3. It is also bringing support for personal loans and gold loans on Google Pay.
4. Android users in India will soon be protected with enhanced fraud protection, preventing sideloading of malicious apps.
5. Google Maps has also been updated with support for real-time alerts for flooding and fog.
