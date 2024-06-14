Google Pixel 8
Price Slashed 
on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 8, launched last October, has had its price slashed in India within a year.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, initially priced at Rs. 75,999, is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 61,999.

The 256GB storage model is listed for Rs. 71,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. Rs. 82,999.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering hefty trade-in discounts of up to Rs. 60,500 on the Pixel 8. 

A cashback offer of up to Rs. 8,000 with ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions reduces the starting price to Rs. 53,999.

There's also a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank card payments. No-cost EMI options start at 3,445 per month.

The phone features a 120Hz 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED screen and runs on Google's Tensor G3 chipset.

The Pixel 8 has a 50MP dual rear camera and a 4,575mAh battery supporting 27W wired charging.

