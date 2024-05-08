Google Pixel 8a Launched in India

Image: Google
Google Pixel 8a has finally been launched in India with two storage options.
The Google Pixel 8a is now available in India with two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs. 52,999, and 12GB + 256GB storage priced at Rs. 59,999.
The handset will be available in all four -- Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain -- colourways as well.
Pre-orders for the phone are now open on Flipkart, with sales scheduled to start at 6:30 AM on 14th May.
Google is also providing bank offers of Rs. 4,000 cashback and a 12-month no-cost EMI option on select bank cards.
Customers who pre-order the Pixel 8a can also buy the Pixel Buds A-series for just Rs. 999.
Google Pixel 8a has a flat 6.1-inch Super Actua display and they protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3.
Google has upgraded the Pixel 8a's SoC to the latest Tensor G3.
The phone is backed by a 4,492mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging.
