The HMD Barbie Phone, with its classic flip design and Barbie aesthetics, was unveiled in select global markets.
The phone comes in a jewelry box with the handset, beaded lanyards, charms, two extra back covers, stickers, and gems.
The external display of the flip phone has a mirror. It arrives with a beach-themed Malibu Snake game as well.
The HMD Barbie Phone sports a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen.
The handset is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage.
The HMD Barbie Phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash unit.
The handset features a 1,450mAh removable battery with up to nine hours of talk time.
The HMD Barbie Phone is priced at $129 in the US (roughly Rs. 10,800) and will be available from October 1.
