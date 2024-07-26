HMD Crest Display
It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Redmi 13 5G Display
It sports a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Chipsets
Redmi 13 5G has a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC, while the HMD phone comes with the 6nm Unisoc T760 5G SoC.
Cameras
HMD Crest features a 50MP dual rear cameras, whereas Redmi 13 5G carries a 108MP dual rear cameras.
Front Cameras
Redmi 13 5G has a 13-megapixel selfie cameras, while HMD phone has a 50-megapixel front shooter.
Batteries
Redmi phone has a 5,030mAh battery, and HMD Crest sports a 5,000mAh battery. Both support 33W fast charging.
HMD Crest Price
HMD Crest is priced at Rs. 12,999 in the country for sole 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.
Redmi 13 5G Price
Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.