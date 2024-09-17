HMD Skyline Launched
in India

HMD Skyline was launched in India on Monday, almost two months after it was unveiled in Europe.

It includes a self-repair kit, allowing users to replace the display and battery themselves.

The phone sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM.

It's rear camera setup features a 108MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP secondary sensor, and a 13MP sensor. 

The front camera houses a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The HMD Skyline features a customizable button for different functions with press-and-hold or double-press actions.

It has a 4,600mAh replaceable battery with 33W wired, 15W magnetic wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

HMD Skyline price in India is set at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. it is offered in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colourways.

