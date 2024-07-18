The Honor 200 Pro 5G was launched in India alongside the vanilla Honor 200 5G model.
The Honor 200 Pro sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits peak brightness.
The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out of the box.
It is equipped with a triple rear camera system having a 50-megapixel H9000 primary sensor.
The front camera of the smartphone has a 50-megapixel sensor. It also includes an additional 3D depth camera.
It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, 66W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.
The Honor 200 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 57,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.
