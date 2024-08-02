Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G has been launched in India, featuring IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.
The price of Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G is set at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version.
It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ quad-curved display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.
The display is touted to deliver a peak HDR brightness of 5,000 nits and PWM dimming frequency of 4320Hz.
Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 180MP 2.5x periscope telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom support.
On the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens and 3D depth sensing.
The Honor Magic 6 Pro houses a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.
