HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14: All the Details

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It also doubles as a tablet, since it features a 360-degree hinge and a touch-supported display.
The laptop is slim, made out of aluminium, and has a matte finish that does like to hold on to fingerprints.
The rear edges are angled and house the USB Type-C ports as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As this is a Copilot+ PC, you do get a couple of AI features, like the AI Companion app and Poly Camera Pro app.
It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 258V SoC, paired with 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Intel Arc 140V integrated GPU.
HP claims that the laptop delivers up to 21 hours of local video playback on a single charge.