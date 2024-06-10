The Huawei MatePad SE 11 tablet was launched globally. It also supports the M-Pen Lite stylus.
It sports an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a pixel density of 207 ppi and a peak brightness of 400 nits.
The tablet measures 252.3 × 163.8 × 6.9 mm and weighs 475 g. It comes with a metal unibody design.
Huawei didn't disclose the processor details, but it reportedly features a Kirin 710A or Snapdragon 680 SoC, depending on the region.
The Huawei MatePad SE 11 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.
The tablet is backed by a 7,700 mAh battery with support for 22.5 W fast charging via USB Type-C.
Other features of the tablet include a quad-speaker setup, Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
However, there is no official word on the pricing of the Huawei MatePad SE 11.
