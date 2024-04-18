Huawei has announced the Pura 70 Ultra in China, alongside the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, and Pura 70 Pro+ models.
It sports a Kirin 9010 chipset coupled with the Maleoon 910 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.
The Pura 70 Ultra features a 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display with a 1Hz–120Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz PWM dimming.
It boasts a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 20W reverse wireless charging.
The phones run on Harmony OS 4.2 and come equipped with an IP68-rated build.
The Pura 70 Ultra's XMAGE camera system is equipped with a one-inch, 50MP main camera sensor.
It features a mechanically rotating telescopic lens structure that can expand and contract internally.
The main camera supports a variable aperture ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0 and features sensor-shift anti-shake technology.
The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra comes in two options with a starting price of 9,999 CNY (approximately Rs 1,17,700).
