Huawei's ecosystem brand Wiko has launched the budget-friendly Hi Enjoy 70 5G phone in China.
It features a 90Hz, 6.75-inch LCD display, which supports the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature.
Under the hood, the Wiko Hi Enjoy 70 is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor.
The camera setup includes a 13MP AI-powered rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.
The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which supports a 10W charging output.
The Wiko Hi Enjoy 70 has a thickness of 8.98mm and weighs around 202 grams.
It is priced at 999 Yuan (approx. 11,800 INR) for 6GB+128GB and 1,199 Yuan (approx. 14,150 INR) for 8GB+128GB.
The top-of-the-line variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 1,399 Yuan (approx. 16,500 INR).
