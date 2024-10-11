Indian Mobile Congress 2024: What to Expect

The eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 will held between October 15-18.
The event's theme is centred around ‘The Future is Now' and several big announcements are likely to take place.
Here's what to expect from IMC 2024:
1. Xiaomi is expected to unveil a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor on October 16.
2. Announcements related to India's 6G development and telecom sector could take place.
3. Over 50 Indian and global speakers will hold discussions related to artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI.
4. The second edition of the Aspire initiative will host 900 start-ups at IMC 2024.
5. The event may also witness electronics manufacturing, mobility and consumer tech showcases.