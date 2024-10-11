Indian Mobile Congress 2024: What to Expect

Image Credit:IMC

The eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 will held between October 15-18.

Image Credit:IMC

The event's theme is centred around ‘The Future is Now' and several big announcements are likely to take place.

Image Credit:IMC

Here's what to expect from IMC 2024:

Image Credit:IMC

1. Xiaomi is expected to unveil a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor on October 16.

Image Credit:Qualcomm

2. Announcements related to India's 6G development and telecom sector could take place.

Image Credit:IMC

3. Over 50 Indian and global speakers will hold discussions related to artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI.

Image Credit:IMC

4. The second edition of the Aspire initiative will host 900 start-ups at IMC 2024.

Image Credit:IMC

5. The event may also witness electronics manufacturing, mobility and consumer tech showcases.

Image Credit:IMC

Image Credit:IMC