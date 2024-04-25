Get the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G at Rs 2,000 Off!

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G is finally available for sale in India via Flipkart.
Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G Price In India at Rs 24,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
If you have an HDFC or SBI credit or debit card, you can avail a Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the price of the Smartphone down to Rs 22,999.
Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and equipped with a 4,600mAh battery .
Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G has a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display.
The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 108MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 32MP front camera.
For more Tech News
click on the link below