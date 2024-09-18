Infinix Zero 40 5G was launched in India, the company's first phone to come with Infinix AI features.
It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.
It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage.
The Infinix Zero 40 5G's triple rear camera system consists of a 108MP (OIS) + 50MP + 2MP setup.
The front camera features a 50-megapixel sensor. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60 FPS.
The Infinix Zero 40 5G includes a GoPro mode that enables users to connect it with any GoPro camera.
Infinix has equipped the Zero 40 5G with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 20W wireless fast charging.
The phone features dual Hi-Res DTS speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
The Infinix Zero 40 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for 12GB + 256GB, with the 12GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs. 30,000.
