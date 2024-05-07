iPhone 15 Pro Max Tops Q1 2024 Smartphone Sales
Counterpoint Research's report shows that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling model in Q1 2024.
Followed by the iPhone 15, all four models in Apple's latest smartphone lineup were part of the list.
The iPhone 15 Pro was in the third spot, followed by the iPhone 14, while the iPhone 15 Plus came in eighth.
Just like Apple, Samsung also had five smartphones in Counterpoint's top-10 best-selling smartphones list.
In Q1 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was in the fifth spot as the company's top-selling handset.
It was followed by the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A54 in the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.
The standard Galaxy S24 model was ninth, and the Galaxy A34 was the tenth phone on the list.