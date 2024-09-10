iPhone 16
Series
Price
in India



Prices for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India have been announced.



iPhone 16 starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model, with 256GB and 512GB versions priced at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively.



The iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB model, Rs. 99,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs. 1,19,900 for the 512GB option.



iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are sold in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black colourways.



The handsets are set to go on sale on the Apple online store in India on September 20.



iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB model, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options priced at Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively.



The iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB model, Rs. 1,64,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs. 1,84,900 for the 1TB version.



The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be offered in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.



These handsets will be available for purchase through Apple India and other online retailers starting September 20.




