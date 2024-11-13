iPhone SE 4: All the Rumours

Apple is reportedly working on the iPhone SE 4 and it is expected to arrive in early 2025 as its fourth generation 'SE' model.

Apple is likely to move away from the iPhone 8-like design and it might resemble the iPhone 14 instead.

It is rumoured to feature a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

A display notch for the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors is also expected.

The smartphone may run on Apple's new A18 chip with 8GB of RAM and have support for Apple Intelligence features.

For optics, it is speculated to sport a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The iPhone SE 4 is also said to pack a 3,279mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe charging support.

