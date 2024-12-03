iQOO 13 was launched in India on Tuesday in partnership with BMW M Motorsport.
It is the second smartphone in India to debut with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
The handset is equipped with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,800nits peak brightness.
It sports a 50-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.
iQOO 13 is offered with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
Its connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.
It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support and has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.