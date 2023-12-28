iQoo Neo 9 series has been launched in China. The lineup comes with two models - iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro.
Both phones boast stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
The Neo 9 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Neo 9 Pro sports latest MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.
Both phones come with a 50MP Sony IMX920 main sensor. The Neo 9 Pro has a 50MP ultrawide lens, while Neo 9 comes with a 8MP ultrawide lens.
Both iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro feature a 16-megapixel front camera sensor, housed in a centred hole-punch slot
The iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro pack a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.
The base iQoo Neo 9 starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for its 12GB + 256GB option.
iQoo Neo 9 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.
