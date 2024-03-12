iQoo Z9 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery

iQoo Z9 5G Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC.
The smartphone is offered in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options.
iQoo Z9 5G Price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 21,999.
The handset will be available for purchase for all users from March 14 at 12:00pm IST through Amazon India, iQoo India store and retail outlets.
The Smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX88 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel Bokeh shooter with f/2.4 aperture.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 16-megapixel front camera. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.
iQoo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Z9 5G with 44W fast charging support.
For more Tech News
click on the link below