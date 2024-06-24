The iQOO Z9 was launched in April this year, and now the company is offering a great deal on this affordable 5G smartphone.
The 8GB + 128GB base variant is listed on the company's official website and Amazon at the launch price of Rs. 19,999.
The top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is also listed at its launch price of Rs. 21,999.
However, customers can get a flat Rs. 3,000 discount using ICICI or HDFC credit or debit cards.
This offer applies to both variants and is available on full swipe and credit card EMI transactions.
According to iQOO, the offer is valid from June 24 to June 27.
The iQOO Z9 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.
It has a dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens, and a 16MP front sensor.
The iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
