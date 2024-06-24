iQoo Z9 5G
Available
at good
Discount

Image: iQoo

The iQOO Z9 was launched in April this year, and now the company is offering a great deal on this affordable 5G smartphone.

Image: iQoo

The 8GB + 128GB base variant is listed on the company's official website and Amazon at the launch price of Rs. 19,999.

Image: iQoo

The top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is also listed at its launch price of Rs. 21,999.

Image: iQoo

However, customers can get a flat Rs. 3,000 discount using ICICI or HDFC credit or debit cards.

Image: iQoo

This offer applies to both variants and is available on full swipe and credit card EMI transactions.

Image: iQoo

According to iQOO, the offer is valid from June 24 to June 27.

Image: iQoo

The iQOO Z9 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.

Image: iQoo

It has a dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens, and a 16MP front sensor.

Image: iQoo

The iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Image: iQoo

