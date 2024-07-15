iQoo Z9 Lite 5G
Launched
in India
Price, Specs

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G was launched in India as the company's latest budget entry in its Z-series of smartphones.

New iQoo phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. 

It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The handset comes with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary depth sensor at the back, along with an 8MP front camera.

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W using the included charger.

It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 163.63x75.58x8.3mm and weighs 185g.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. 

Meanwhile, a 6GB memory variant with the same amount of storage is available for Rs. 11,499.

