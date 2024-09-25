The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was launched in China, featuring a large 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.
It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with a dedicated Q1 chipset for gaming.
The iQOO phone has a 50MP dual rear camera unit, including an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.
The phone carries a 16MP front facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture.
iQOO Z9 Turbo+ price starts in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
The 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,499 and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100).
Whereas, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500).
