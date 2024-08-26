iQOO Z9s Pro
VS
Nothing
Phone 2a Plus
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Display
It features a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Display
It sports a 6.7-inch flexible flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits.
Chipsets
The iQOO phone is equipped with the SD 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Phone 2a Plus comes with the Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC.
iQOO Rear Cameras
The Z9s Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.
Nothing Phone Cameras
The Phone 2a Plus' camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP secondary sensor.
Front Cameras
The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G has a 16MP selfie camera, while the Nothing Phone 2a Plus sports a 50MP front camera.
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Battery
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Battery
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus has a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging.
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Price
The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G has three variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with a starting price of Rs. 24,999.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Price
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes in two variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and has a starting price of Rs. 27,999.