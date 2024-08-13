Itel A50 and Itel A50C were unveiled in India as the latest budget-friendly offerings.
Itel A50 has a 6.56-inch display while the A50C has a 6.6-inch screen.
Both models run on octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset.
Both Itel smartphones have an AI-backed 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
The Itel A50 has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, while the Itel A50C features a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging.
The Itel A50 is priced at Rs. 6,099 for the 3GB + 64GB model and Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.
The Itel A50C is priced at Rs. 5,699 for the single 2GB RAM + 64GB storage version.
For more Tech News
click on the link below