itel has launched itel A70 in India, which will be available for purchase starting January 5 through the Amazon and offline stores.
The itel A70 starts in India at Rs. 6,299 for its 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 6,799.
The 4GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,299. It is offered in Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold, Field Green, and Stylish Black colour options.
Including bank offers, the model can be bought at an effective starting price of Rs. 5,999.
The itel A70 features a 120Hz 6.6-inch HD+ display, Unisoc T603 chipset, and Android 13 Go Edition-based ItelOS 13.
The dual rear camera unit carries a 13MP primary and an unspecified sensor. The front camera has an 8MP sensor.
The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and measures 8.6mm in thickness. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
