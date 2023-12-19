itel has launched the it5330, a sleek feature phone with a unique glass finish, targeting the sub-Rs 2,000 market segment.
The it5330 boasts a slim profile at just 11.1mm thick and features a 2.8-inch color display for an attractive design.
Powered by a robust 1900mAh battery, the phone offers an impressive 31.7 hours of talk time and a 12-day backup.
The device supports expandable storage up to 32GB, two SIM slots, a 3.5mm jack, auto-call recording, and a VGA camera.
It supports nine languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali,.
It has Wireless FM with a recorder, an assistant which read out information like incoming calls, messages, and more.
it5330 is Priced at Rs. 1,499. It is available in Blue, Light Green, Light Blue, and Black colors at leading retail stores.
