Itel S24 has been unveiled. It Runs on Android 13-based Itel OS 13 and features colour-changing photochromatic technology.
It is confirmed to be available in three configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.
Itel S24 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of peak local brightness.
It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of RAM.
The dual rear camera unit of the Itel S24 includes a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 3x in-sensor zoom.
The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot, features an 8-megapixel sensor.
It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The Phone comes with the Dynamic Bar feature.
