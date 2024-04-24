itel S24 smartphone launched in India with a Price tag of Rs 10,999. Interested buyers purchase this smartphone online from Amazon.in.
The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by a microSD card.
As part of the launch offer, the company is also giving itel 42 smartwatch worth Rs 999 free with the smartphone.
The smartphone can be purchased in Starry Black and Dawn White colour options.
itel S24 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display and runs on Android.
itel S24 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 chipset and it houses a dual camera setup, featuring 108MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 5MP camera sensor.
itel S24 houses a 5000 mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support.
