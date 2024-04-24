itel S24 Launched in India at Rs 10999

Image: itel

itel S24 smartphone launched in India with a Price tag of Rs 10,999. Interested buyers purchase this smartphone online from Amazon.in.

Image: itel

The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by a microSD card.

Image: itel

As part of the launch offer, the company is also giving itel 42 smartwatch worth Rs 999 free with the smartphone.   

Image: itel

The smartphone can be purchased in Starry Black and Dawn White colour options.

Image: itel

itel S24 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display and runs on Android.

Image: itel

itel S24 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 chipset and it houses a dual camera setup, featuring 108MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. 

Image: itel

For Selfie or video calling there is an 5MP camera sensor.

Image: itel

itel S24 houses a 5000 mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support.

Image: itel

